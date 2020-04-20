Tourism
Minorca's first target for tourism - Minorca's residents
The Minorca Tourism Foundation is redesigning its promotional strategy, with the intention of initially directing a campaign at island residents before expanding this to the Balearics as a whole and then the national market.
The president of the Council of Minorca, Susana Mora, who is also president of the foundation, says that there is a common objective among organisations which form the foundation, e.g. the Minorca Hoteliers Association, and this is to mitigate as much as possible the effects of an "unprecedented and very difficult season".
While the focus is local and national, international promotion is not being overlooked. Some campaigns in foreign markets were already paid for before restrictions were introduced, and the foundation wants to send a positive message to tour operators and online agencies. "We cannot abandon the relationship with these markets," Mora stresses.
The cancellation of travel fairs and other promotional initiatives will allow a reallocation of funding, quite possibly to the first quarter of next year, which is normally a key time for holiday bookings in the UK and other foreign markets.
In the short term, the campaign to be directed at the Minorcan residential market will encourage residents to travel to different parts of the island after weeks of confinement. This will principally be of benefit to smaller hotels as well as to restaurants - once they are able to reopen, that is.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.