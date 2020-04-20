News
Drop in new coronavirus infections
The Ministry of Health has confirmed another decline in coronavirus infections in the Balearics.
In the last 24 hours, 15 people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 1,788 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the last 14 days there were 40.71 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearic Islands.
In Melilla there were 20.81 cases per 100,000, 25.91 in Murcia, 32.51 in Andalucía and 33.03 in Ceuta.
On Sunday 25 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Balearic Islands and 7 fatalities.
Dr Javier Arranz, the spokesperson of the Management Committee for Infectious Diseases said he believes that some of those deaths occurred on previous days.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.