15 new coronavirus cases in the Balearics. 10-04-2020

The Ministry of Health has confirmed another decline in coronavirus infections in the Balearics.

In the last 24 hours, 15 people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 1,788 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days there were 40.71 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearic Islands.

In Melilla there were 20.81 cases per 100,000, 25.91 in Murcia, 32.51 in Andalucía and 33.03 in Ceuta.

On Sunday 25 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Balearic Islands and 7 fatalities.

Dr Javier Arranz, the spokesperson of the Management Committee for Infectious Diseases said he believes that some of those deaths occurred on previous days.