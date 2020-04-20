Travel
All singing all dancing video by Air Europa crew
Air traffic is pretty much non-existent these days because of the coronavirus State of Emergency, but employees are trying to cope with the changes as best they can.
An Air Europa crew based in Palma used their downtime to make a video.
It starts with views of the empty corridors at Son Sant Joan Airport, then shows some fun shots of the crew messing around, dancing and singing and even trying to push a plane off its blocks.
The Airline Industry has been devastated by the coronavirus restrictions and the message of the video is clear: support from both the general population and their colleagues in the Airline Sector is crucial.
