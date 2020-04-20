Infrastructure
Cala Gamba repair work has started
Repair work on the promenade wall in Cala Gamba started on Monday. The work has been urgently needed because of the poor condition - the result of the effects of storms and of a progressive deterioration over recent years.
Palma town hall says that the work will take two months. The contractor is to be paid 185,000 euros for repairing one hundred metres of wall and replacing wiring for streetlights.
The work received the authorisation of the Costas Authority in January and of the Harbourmaster in February. It is being carried out in accordance with current safety protocols for Covid-19 and with regulations regarding the removal of pipes that require specific treatment.
As far as the town hall is concerned, the Costas should have initiated the work; legal reports indicate that the wall corresponds to Costas' responsibilities. Because there was no progress, the town hall's infrastructure department decided to go ahead, with the cost of the work to be recovered from the national government.
