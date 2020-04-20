Palma police arrested an individual for breach of the confinement regulations. 20-04-2020 Archive

On Sunday, the Guardia Civil arrested a 34-year-old driver in Puerto Alcudia after he was stopped at a traffic control and tried to run off. He showed resistance and attacked officers. There were two other people in the car; they were fined for breaching confinement regulations.

In Palma, the local police detained a 24-year-old who was outside without good reason. He claimed that he was waiting for someone who was bringing him money. Officers checked and found that he had been reported on three previous occasions for non-compliance with the lockdown.

The National Police arrested a 45-year-old man in Palma's old centre, calls having been made to the police 091 number about a person who was on the streets, shouting at residents on balconies and insulting and threatening them. He continued to act in an aggressive manner when officers arrived. Seemingly under the influence of alcohol, he insulted the officers, tried to attack them and had to be restrained.