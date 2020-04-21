Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is 19 degrees and overcast with very heavy rain, strong northerly winds throughout the day and a low of 13.
It’s wet and windy in Andratx with a top temperature of 19 degrees falling to 11 after dark.
Santanyi is 20 degrees and pouring rain with occasional sunshine, a 20 kilometre an hour wind and a low of 12.
It’s 19 in Pollensa with 25 kilometre an hour northerly winds, torrential rain and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.
And it’s a miserable day in Deya with a top temperature of 17, strong winds and a low of 11 degrees.
You can view the weather across the island with our webcams, click here to view.
