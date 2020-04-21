Coronavirus
Mahon has over 40% of coronavirus cases in Minorca
The public health department's figures for cases of coronavirus that were released on Monday show that, of the 94 positive cases in Minorca, Mahon has 41. The rate per 10,000 inhabitants is 14.12, whereas in Ciutadella - which has a higher population than Mahon - the number of cases is 16, with a rate of 5.36.
Es Mercadal has the highest rate, 37.71, with 19 cases. In the other five municipalities, the number of cases is Alaior (four), Es Castell (four), Ferreries (zero), Es Migjorn Gran (one), Sant Lluís (nine).
