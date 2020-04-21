Arenal d'en Castell. 16-04-2020 Gemma Andreu

Companies which provide beach services form just another sector of the economy affected by the crisis.

In Minorca, the hope is that a late season will last until November. However, in October and November the demand for sunloungers, pedalos falls. Faced with a situation by which it is anticipated that there will be limited tourism by August, town halls are being asked for adjustments to the rates that should be paid.

Concemenorca is the association for concession holders. Spokesperson Jordi Bosch says that unless there are reductions to the charges, the season (such as it will be) will not be viable. This is particularly the case because of recent investments which have had to be made in materials.

Alaior town hall explains that charges have been based on tenders and represent significant revenue for the town hall, adding that it is willing to be flexible, e.g. by deferring payments. "It is an issue which concerns us a great deal."

Sant Lluís town hall says that it has no choice but to maintain contract conditions as it is currently at the period for extending authorisations for beach services. However, if companies wish to, the town hall suggests, they could opt for reduced contracts.