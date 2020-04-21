Beaches
Adjustments sought to Minorca beach services' contracts
Companies which provide beach services form just another sector of the economy affected by the crisis.
In Minorca, the hope is that a late season will last until November. However, in October and November the demand for sunloungers, pedalos falls. Faced with a situation by which it is anticipated that there will be limited tourism by August, town halls are being asked for adjustments to the rates that should be paid.
Concemenorca is the association for concession holders. Spokesperson Jordi Bosch says that unless there are reductions to the charges, the season (such as it will be) will not be viable. This is particularly the case because of recent investments which have had to be made in materials.
Alaior town hall explains that charges have been based on tenders and represent significant revenue for the town hall, adding that it is willing to be flexible, e.g. by deferring payments. "It is an issue which concerns us a great deal."
Sant Lluís town hall says that it has no choice but to maintain contract conditions as it is currently at the period for extending authorisations for beach services. However, if companies wish to, the town hall suggests, they could opt for reduced contracts.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.