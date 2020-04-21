Increase in coronavirus deaths and infectios in the Balearic Islands. 21-04-2020 Twitter Son Espases

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed a slight rise in coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands.

On Tuesday, there were 4 more fatalities taking the total to 161 since the pandemic began.

There were also 20 new infections, making 1,808 altogether.

161 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit but there were no new admissions in the last 24 hours.

986 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19, that's an increase of 23 patients since Monday and no patients were discharged.

The number of new coronavirus cases has decreased over the last 14 days to 38.19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants which means the Balearic Islands remains in fifth place behind Melilla with 15.03, Murcia with 26.64, Andalusia with 31.85 and Ceuta with 33.03.

On Monday there were 3 more coronavirus deaths and 15 new infections.

The number of coronavirus infections in each municipality has also been revealed and most were in Palma which had 1,009 confirmed cases on April 20 representing 56.43% of all Balearic diagnosis.