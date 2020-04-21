News
Lockdown rules for children relaxed
From April 27, children under the age of 14 will be allowed to accompany adults to the supermarket, the pharmacy and the bank.
"This is a partial relief from confinement," said third deputy prime minister, María Jesús Montero, but she pointed out that both adults and children must comply with the protection rules.
"We appeal to the individual fathers and mothers to be responsible and that when they go out in the street it is done with the guarantee of their safety and the safety of others around them," she said. "We are in a long distance race where not letting our guard down is essential. We see a ray of hope with every day that passes as the spread of the virus slows down, but achievements must be consolidated."
