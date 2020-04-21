Children under 8 should not wear masks. archive photo. 21-04-2020 EFE

Children under 8-years-old should not wear masks to avoid coronavirus infection, according to Dr Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee for the Management of Infectious Diseases.

He explained that one of the reasons for this recommendation is the difficulty in finding masks that are small enough and that “it would be one more discomfort for minors who have spent many days at home and most have not been infected."

From next Monday children up to 14 years old will be able to go out into the streets with a parent, but Dr Arranz points out that in order to avoid contagions, they must comply with Government security measures.

Experts insist that masks must be used properly, otherwise they can do more harm than good and give a false sense of security.

Dr Arranz also said that the possibility of distributing masks to the elderly and those at risk “has not been ruled out, but at the moment nothing has been decided.”

On Monday the Director of Public Health, Maria Antònia Font, said the Government will not distribute coronavirus masks to the entire population of the Balearic Islands as has been done in Catalonia and other municipalities on the Peninsula.

She said that masks will only be distributed to people who really need them, which according to the Ministry of Health guidelines will be Healthcare Workers, Social Workers, Vulnerable Groups and those who are unable to apply social distancing at work.