Catalina Cladera, president of the Council of Majorca. 20-04-2020 Teresa Ayuga

The president of the Council of Majorca, Catalina Cladera, said on Tuesday that as soon as tourism can be reactivated and in a safe way, "this must be done". "It is clear that we cannot wait for a vaccine in order to restart the economy." She insisted that "we cannot give up on" this season.

Cladera observed that the issue of safety should be the "value that sets us apart from other destinations". "The health service in the Balearics has demonstrated better control of the pandemic than in other regions. Together with the insularity factor, we must know how to take advantage of this in order to attract tourism."

Agreeing with what President Armengol had to say at the weekend about health controls at the islands' ports and airports, she added that ways of travelling and tourism will change. Therefore, travellers coming to Majorca will need to be aware of new protection measures that have to be followed.

The Council of Majorca is working to "adapt to the new reality". The first step in this will be to recover the local, inter-island market, then the national market and finally the international market, for which there will need to be monitoring of travellers.

In coming up with a post-coronavirus tourism reactivation plan, Cladera noted that, more than ever, new tourist products will be required in order to diversify the whole tourism offer. Majorca will be presented as "a leading, quality, sustainable and innovative destination, concepts to which we must now add safety".