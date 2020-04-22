Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is 21 and overcast with a strong breeze, sunshine and showers throughout the day and a low of 12 degrees.
It’s another wet and windy day in Andratx with some sunny spells, a high of 20 and a low of 11.
Arta is cloudy today with scattered showers, strong northeasterly winds, occasional sunshine and a high of 19 dropping to 10 degrees after dark.
It’s 21, dull and raining in Pollensa with a northeasterly wind gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour and an overnight low of 10 degrees.
And it’s a miserable day in Valldemossa, 17 degrees and pouring rain with a strong northerly wind and a low of 9.
