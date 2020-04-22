Coronavirus fatalities increase in Spain. 22-04-2020 Ultima Hora

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain has risen again.

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa confirmed on Wednesday that there were 435 fatalities nationwide in the last 24 hours.

That’s 5 more deaths than Tuesday and takes the total number of fatalities to 21,717 since the pandemic began.

208,389 have been infected with coronavirus in Spain and 85,000 who had the virus have completely recovered and no longer have any symptoms of Covid-19.