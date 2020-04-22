The "nurse" was caught on the security camera. 11-04-2020

The management of a newsagent's in Palma has filed a complaint against a woman who threatened one of the employees. The complaint states that on the eleventh of this month at 12.44, the woman entered the establishment and started to touch magazines. The employee told her that she couldn't do this because of the health measures. The woman let out expletives and asked: "Do you know who I am?" "I'm a nurse at Son Espases, and when you go to the hospital, be careful not to see me there."

Feeling threatened, the employee said she was going to call the National Police. At this point the woman left the shop. When the employee explained what had happened, the shop's owner realised that there had been a problem with the same woman a few days before. The owner's lawyer has made Son Espases aware of the matter; camera images have been forwarded to the hospital's legal department.