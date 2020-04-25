Shares:

SOLAR POWER Design, Install, Maintenance. Phone 684-413089; Johnny@solysia.com - www.solysia.com

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

CHANGE OF PLATES. EU, American and historic cars, name changes, NIE numbers, etc. Tel. Zoe 609-669106. C/. Paris 8, Palma Nova.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

WE ARE LOOKING FOR a long term rental for a family or couple, an apartment or a house in Sóller, Port Sóller, Biniaraix or Fornalutx. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

BEAUTIFUL STONE house with tourist license on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² living area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden. 1,650,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

LUXURY LIFE. Exclusive duplex apartment, only 5 minutes walk to the centre of Sóller, approx. 211 m², ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, under-floor heating, lift, community pool, garden, terrace. 1,245,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771

AN EXCEPTIONAL country property in a peaceful location, but not far from a most attractive village of Alaró.Ref. 67293-SB. Price 5,500,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED for joyous living: A top quality apartment in the heart of Palma old town. Due for completion in late 2020. Ref. 69173-SB. Price 930,000 €.Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

COUNTRY HOUSE in finca-style close to the beaches of Puerto de Pollensa, enjoying views to the sea and the Tramuntana mountains. Ref. 67642-SB. Price 1,980,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

APARTMENT with tourist licence. Approx. 55 m², 1 bedroom, bathroom, open plan kitchen, bright modern living room, air conditioning, spacious terrace, close to the beach. 197,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

LOVELY HOUSE just a few steps to the beach. Approx. 188 m², 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens allowing the house to be separated into apartments, garden and patio, central heating, an ideal investment! 600,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

SUN, VIEWS AND PEACE. Tranquil apartment in Sóller, approx. 117 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, light flooded living room, air conditioning, heating, community garden and pool, terrace and parking. Ready to move in. 445,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

COUNTRY PROPERTY nestled in the hills and forest of Cas Concos with panoramic views over the countryside. Ref. 66409-SB Price 1,590,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

BESIDE THE SQUARE in a pedestrian street, a traditional house with a rental licence, approx. 259 m², with a terrace, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, central heating. Ready to move in. 790,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

4K HYBRID FREESAT instock, IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, still operating 24/7. OCEAN TV 971-609850; skyud.com - quality like no other.

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch. com

BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.

3 BEDROOM apartment with views of the lake and the mountains and within walking distance to the beach of Puerto de Alcudia. Ref. 68193-SB. Price 205,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

TYPICAL LARGE Townhouse in the centre of Sóller, ready to move in, lots of character, approx. 284 m², 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, courtyard garden, mountain views. 775,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

IN A PEDESTRIAN STREET in Sóller, townhouse to renovate, approx. 192 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, courtyard and roof terrace with nice views. 385,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

WE ARE SEARCHING FOR a village house to renovate, with terrace or garden and views to the south. Many thanks for your trust. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Any animal, before coming to us, has a whole life story behind them, and yet they are so trustful and sweet. With us they have food, warmth and a protected sleeping area, but one thing is definately missing: A permanant home where they can dedicate all their love to you and vice versa. Contact us now at www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

FULLY FURNISHED and immaculate terraced house, 10 minutes easy walking to the harbour of Portocolom. Ref. 69086-SB. Price 585,000 €.Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

IMMACULATE and sunny sea view apartment almost at the beach of Portals Nous. Ref. 69070-SB. Price 995,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

NEW VILLA of exceptional quality and design in Cas Català overlooking the sea and the Royal Bendinat Golf Course. Ref. 64394-SB Price 7,900,000 €.Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

SPACIOUS family-friendly villa designed for practical living and enjoying a pleasing level lawn garden in Sol de Mallorca. Ref. 64404-SB. Price 1,800,000 €. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE enjoying impressive views over the whole bay of Puerto de Sóller, close to the seafront restaurants, marina and beach. Ref. 68256-SB. Price 1,295,000 €.Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

LONG TERM RENTALS. Extensive selection of villas, apartments & country homes. Tel. 971-007007 First Mallorca.

FIRST MALLORCA offers over 1,700 properties including villas, apartments, country homes & country estates. For details contact the central office. Tel. 971-007007.

PUERTO ANDRATX. We offer over 390 sea view properties including villas, apartments & exclusive homes. For details contact First Mallorca Puerto Andratx office. Tel. 971-698888.

PALMA OLD TOWN. We offer over 110 delightful apartments in the Old Town of Palma, plus over 300 in the general city area. Contact First Mallorca Palma office. Tel. 971-425262.

SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.

LONG TERM RENTAL. First Mallorca requires long term rentals throughout the island to satisfied demand. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com