2 more coronavirus deaths in the Balearics
The Ministry of Health confirmed 2 coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Saturday taking the total to 174.
There were also 29 new infections in the last 24 hours making 1,907 overall.
There are 631 active Covid-19 cases, which is 6 more than on Friday.
29,403 PCR tests and 3,130 antibody tests have been carried out so far.
In Majorca, 334 people have been hospitalised, 57 are in Intensive Care Units and 444 are being monitored by UVAC.
In Menorca, 9 people have been hospitalised, 5 are in the ICU and 4 are being monitored by UVAC.
In Ibiza, 33 people have been hospitalised, 8 are in the ICU and 13 are being monitored by UVAC.
117 Healthcare Professionals have been diagnosed with coronavirus which represents less than 1% of the 16,000 professionals working in Healthcare in the Balearic Islands. Another 229 are under active surveillance.
In the last few hours there have been 7 new infections in Nursing Homes, 3 residents and 4 staff.
A total of 191 residents have been infected, 67 patients have overcome the disease and 72 have died.
94 Healthcare Professionals are infected and 45 have overcome the disease.
In Residences for people with disabilities, there are no changes from Friday; 14 of the 20 staff infected and 35 of the 36 residents infected have now overcome the disease.
