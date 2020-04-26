Fishing
Cala Ratjada fishermen operating at fifty per cent
Fishermen in Cala Ratjada are currently working shifts and alternate days. Their working time is down by a half and there are great concerns. Demand for fresh fish has fallen because of the state of alarm, while working conditions at the pier are difficult - observing social distancing isn't straightforward.
The president of the local fishermen's brotherhood, Pep Uceda, says that "the situation is very difficult, and the fact is that there is a lot of anxiety". He notes that the difficulty can be accentuated if there are days when fishermen can't go out because of sea conditions. "When you work, it has to be profitable. But the people aren't going to the markets, while the tourism season is unstable. Summer is when we provide most fish, but now there are rumours that some restaurants won't open."
The direct sales point at the pier in Cala Ratjada has been closed since the state of alarm was declared. In an attempt to counteract this, two fishmongers have established home delivery services, and it is proving to be quite successful. There are for now some thirty regular customers in Cala Ratjada, Canyamel, Arta, Sant Llorenç and as far away as Santa Eugenia. The boats return with their catches at five in the afternoon, and two hours later fresh fish can be delivered to people's homes.
