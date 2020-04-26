Coronavirus
Just seven new coronavirus cases in the Balearics
This Sunday's figures for coronavirus in the Balearics indicate there have been seven new cases in the past 24 hours and one fatality. Of these seven cases, four patients have been admitted to hospital but none to intensive care. A further twenty-one patients have recovered.
Nationally, the number of deaths reported on Sunday is 288. Dr. Fernando Simón, spokesperson for the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, says that the "magnitude of the decrease (in the number of deaths) is significant". The figure indicates a favourable evolution of the pandemic.
