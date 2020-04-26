On the beach on Sunday. 26-04-2020 Pere Bota

Around 174,000 children in the Balearics are now able to go out after 42 days of confinement. The rules are - for no more than one hour, once a day and no further than one kilometre from home. The hours are from 09.00 to 21.00. A maximum of three children have to be accompanied by an adult with whom they live - parent, grandparent or older brother or sister.

Places to go include beaches, woods, parks, so long as these are no further than a kilometre away and aren't closed (which is the case with some parks). Playgrounds remain closed.

The Official Bulletin made clear on Saturday that the relaxation of confinement of children is to the age of thirteen inclusive. In other words, 14-year-olds are still subject to the confinement regulations, although they can run "essential" errands, such as going to a shop or taking a dog for a walk.