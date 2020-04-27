Weather
Good morning from Majorca
An overcast start for the Balearics this morning with a chance of some localised showers. The clouds are due to clear around lunchtime and the afternoon should see some sunny spells.
Palma can expect highs of around 20 degrees by mid afternoon with overnight lows of 15.
Soller and Inca will be slightly warmer with top temperatures of 23 and lows of 13.
Pollensa already has the sun breaking through the clouds this morning with highs of 23 degrees and lows of 14.
Santanyi can expect some sunshine later in the day with a high of 20 and lows of 15.
Ibiza is the sunnier island today and can expect a lovely sunny afternoon with highs of 21 dropping to 14 degrees.
Minorca is much the same with highs of 20 and lows of 15.
You view the weather live with our webcams.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.