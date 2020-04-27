A grey start to the day with sunny spells expected this afternoon. 27-04-2020 Michel's

An overcast start for the Balearics this morning with a chance of some localised showers. The clouds are due to clear around lunchtime and the afternoon should see some sunny spells.

Palma can expect highs of around 20 degrees by mid afternoon with overnight lows of 15.

Soller and Inca will be slightly warmer with top temperatures of 23 and lows of 13.

Pollensa already has the sun breaking through the clouds this morning with highs of 23 degrees and lows of 14.

Santanyi can expect some sunshine later in the day with a high of 20 and lows of 15.

Ibiza is the sunnier island today and can expect a lovely sunny afternoon with highs of 21 dropping to 14 degrees.

Minorca is much the same with highs of 20 and lows of 15.

