Critics lash out at reckless parents on social media.

26-04-2020Ultima Hora

On Sunday, children were allowed to go outside to walk and play for the first time in six weeks.

State forces and Security Forces confirmed that there were no serious incidents in the Balearic Islands, where most people followed the rules, although some did have to be reminded about social distancing.

But in other parts of the country, especially in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​there were obvious breaches of the rules. Some people took to Twitter with sarcastic comments and accusations of hypocrisy and selfishness.

Some streets and open areas were as crowded as they were before the coronavirus lockdown began, which is clearly inadmissible.
The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has made it clear that further relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions to allow adults to go out an exercise from this Saturday is largely dependent on the behaviour of parents who were allowed to go out with their children on Sunday.

Mr Cosa took to Twitter to say Spain is a great country...of fools.

The reckless behaviour of those who blatently broke the rules has been met with angry complaints and harsh criticism on social media.

