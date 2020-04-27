Critics lash out at reckless parents on social media. 26-04-2020 Ultima Hora

On Sunday, children were allowed to go outside to walk and play for the first time in six weeks.

Imatges de famílies i infants circulen per les xarxes on es pot veure clarament que, en molts llocs i pobles de les illes, no s'han respectat les normes que estableix el govern a l'hora de regular les sortides dels infants. Què en pensau? pic.twitter.com/TP1lF3NpaQ — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) April 26, 2020

State forces and Security Forces confirmed that there were no serious incidents in the Balearic Islands, where most people followed the rules, although some did have to be reminded about social distancing.

But in other parts of the country, especially in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​there were obvious breaches of the rules. Some people took to Twitter with sarcastic comments and accusations of hypocrisy and selfishness.

Hipocresía: descripción gráfica. Cuando subáis a casa acordaros de hacer la cacerolada, cantar el Resistiré y los aplausos. Gracias por tanto. #irresponsables #niñosenlacalle #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3XCtKjOLIa — Alberto Ferrer (@Alberto__Ferrer) April 26, 2020 Menos mal que se advirtió de que mantuvieran la distancia. Y el resto confinado a fastidiarse. Egoístas. #irresponsables #ninosenlacalle #paisdepandereta pic.twitter.com/a8uh1AORpN — Ana Sabe Volar (@anasabevolar) April 26, 2020 Some streets and open areas were as crowded as they were before the coronavirus lockdown began, which is clearly inadmissible. Some streets and open areas werebegan, which is clearly inadmissible.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has made it clear that further relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions to allow adults to go out an exercise from this Saturday is largely dependent on the behaviour of parents who were allowed to go out with their children on Sunday.

España es un gran país...de imbéciles...a tontos no nos gana nadie. Batimos récord de irresponsables por millón de habitantes!

Después la culpa es del Gobierno, con dos cojones! #ninosenlacalle pic.twitter.com/UEpmHpdSbB — Mr.Cosa (@sr_cebrian_) April 26, 2020



Mr Cosa took to Twitter to say Spain is a great country...of fools.

The reckless behaviour of those who blatently broke the rules has been met with angry complaints and harsh criticism on social media.

Después del paseíto acordaros de aplaudir a las 20.00, pero esta vez más fuerte, porque la que se les va a venir encima a los sanitarios va a ser de traca#ninosenlacalle#irresponsables pic.twitter.com/Un8LHyRLul — Ness 🎗️💛🎗️💛 (@NessCisa) April 26, 2020