Give them an inch...
On Sunday, children were allowed to go outside to walk and play for the first time in six weeks.
Imatges de famílies i infants circulen per les xarxes on es pot veure clarament que, en molts llocs i pobles de les illes, no s'han respectat les normes que estableix el govern a l'hora de regular les sortides dels infants. Què en pensau? pic.twitter.com/TP1lF3NpaQ— IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) April 26, 2020
State forces and Security Forces confirmed that there were no serious incidents in the Balearic Islands, where most people followed the rules, although some did have to be reminded about social distancing.
But in other parts of the country, especially in Madrid and Barcelona, there were obvious breaches of the rules. Some people took to Twitter with sarcastic comments and accusations of hypocrisy and selfishness.
Hipocresía: descripción gráfica. Cuando subáis a casa acordaros de hacer la cacerolada, cantar el Resistiré y los aplausos. Gracias por tanto. #irresponsables #niñosenlacalle #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3XCtKjOLIa— Alberto Ferrer (@Alberto__Ferrer) April 26, 2020
Menos mal que se advirtió de que mantuvieran la distancia. Y el resto confinado a fastidiarse. Egoístas. #irresponsables #ninosenlacalle #paisdepandereta pic.twitter.com/a8uh1AORpN— Ana Sabe Volar (@anasabevolar) April 26, 2020
Some streets and open areas were as crowded as they were before the coronavirus lockdown began, which is clearly inadmissible.
España es un gran país...de imbéciles...a tontos no nos gana nadie. Batimos récord de irresponsables por millón de habitantes!— Mr.Cosa (@sr_cebrian_) April 26, 2020
Después la culpa es del Gobierno, con dos cojones! #ninosenlacalle pic.twitter.com/UEpmHpdSbB
Mr Cosa took to Twitter to say Spain is a great country...of fools.
The reckless behaviour of those who blatently broke the rules has been met with angry complaints and harsh criticism on social media.
Después del paseíto acordaros de aplaudir a las 20.00, pero esta vez más fuerte, porque la que se les va a venir encima a los sanitarios va a ser de traca#ninosenlacalle#irresponsables pic.twitter.com/Un8LHyRLul— Ness 🎗️💛🎗️💛 (@NessCisa) April 26, 2020
