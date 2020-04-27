Heritage
Byzantine era evidence at S'Illot Talayotic settlement
In 2016, what was then the national ministry of development gave Sant Llorenç town hall financial assistance for a major archaeological study of the Talayotic settlement in S'Illot. An initial presentation of this research was presented at an archaeology conference in Alcudia in 2018. A fuller presentation was scheduled to have been given this month. It has been postponed, but the town hall has meanwhile released information regarding the study's results on its website.
The focus was on what is referred to as sanctuary two and on the perimeter wall of the settlement. The findings offer increased understanding of the late era of the settlement, which was much later than the pre-Roman time Talayotic culture. These findings include fragments of north African crockery and amphora jars as well as mortar and ceramic containers which had come from Ibiza. The research concludes that these pieces are evidence that there was frequent contact with the settlement in the sixth and seventh centuries, i.e. the Byzantine era.
Radiocarbon dating of the wall shows that it had been renewed but that the settlement had also been pillaged. In addition, the bones of fallow deer were found. The deer was introduced to Majorca by the Romans but disappeared from the island after the Byzantine era.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.