Police warn parents not to break the rules. 27-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Several families have been told off for breaking the new rules for children during the State of Emergency in Majorca.

In the first two days that children were allowed to go outside, the most common infractions were two parents going out for a walk with the kids and being more than a kilometre from home.

Officers also intervened numerous times when children were interacting without respecting the safety distance or swimming in the sea. Most of the people who were stopped by Police claimed they didn’t know about the rules.

Police have been extremely lenient with parents and children in the first couple of days of the new regulations, but said they will become much more strict as the days go by.

It also appears that more people are disregarding the restrictions in the afternoons than in the mornings.

Police said the seals on children’s play areas have been removed from Calle Ca Don Marc, Parc d’Albert Camus in Foners and Parc dels Ceibos in Palma.

Palma Mayor José Hila, said on Monday that parks that have been closed during the State of Emergency may be reopened this week.

"The more space available, the easier it will be to avoid congestion and ensure safety," he said.