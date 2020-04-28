News
Coronavirus figures stabilise
The Ministry of Health has confirmed two more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 181.
There were also 11 new infections, making 1,870 altogether, but the best news is that another 30 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from care, which means 1,166 have now beaten the virus.
The other piece of good news is that no patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for 6 days.
A total of 1,072 people have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and there are still 166 patients in the ICU.
On Monday there were 4 coronavirus fatalities and 5 new infections in the Balearic Islands, although the Ministry of Health now only reports COVID-19 cases for patients who had a PCR test,, those had antibody tests are no longer included.
Dr. Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Regional Committee, says the downward trend has been fairly stable in recent days.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.