Ministry of Health optimistic after coronavirus figures stabilise. 10-04-2020

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 181.

There were also 11 new infections, making 1,870 altogether, but the best news is that another 30 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from care, which means 1,166 have now beaten the virus.

The other piece of good news is that no patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for 6 days.

A total of 1,072 people have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and there are still 166 patients in the ICU.

On Monday there were 4 coronavirus fatalities and 5 new infections in the Balearic Islands, although the Ministry of Health now only reports COVID-19 cases for patients who had a PCR test,, those had antibody tests are no longer included.

Dr. Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Regional Committee, says the downward trend has been fairly stable in recent days.