News
Fall in Covid-19 deaths
The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain has fallen once again with 301 fatalities confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 23,822.
There were also 1,308 new infections which is an increase of 0.6% since Monday, making 210,773 altogether, but Dr Fernando Simón, from the Alerts Centre says the downward trend is continuing.
On Monday, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus topped 100,000 and another 1,673 have been added since then, which means 102,548 patients in Spain have beaten the virus.
716 people have been hospitalised since yesterday and 46 were admitted to the ICU.
