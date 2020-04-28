Reports of gender-based violence have gone down during lockdown. 04-09-2019 Miquel À. Cañellas

On average, there are 600 reports of gender-based violence in the Balearics each month. Although the national interior ministry hasn't yet released figures that correspond to the period of the state of alarm, police and court sources indicate that there has been a notable decrease - around half this number. The number of arrests has decreased to between three and six a day.

Although cases of violence against women have gone down, the same sources point to an increase in violent acts involving siblings and between parents and children.

The decrease in the number of gender-based cases (male violence directed at women) has been particularly significant at weekends. The majority of these cases normally occur at weekends. It is believed that the fact that bars and other establishments are closed is a contributory factor.

However, there is an expert view that in a situation of confinement, victims have greater difficulty in seeking help. The Balearics College of Psychologists warns that the situation will have a greater negative effect on the safety and mental health of women, as they are unable to leave home, are forced to continue to live with the aggressor, and experience a heightened sense of helplessness.

As for the rise in other forms of domestic violence, this is attributed to the increased tensions brought about by confinement.