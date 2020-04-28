Disinfecting a Bicipalma machine. 27-04-2020 Ajuntament de Palma

The Bicipalma service in Palma has restarted, it having been suspended in mid-March when the state of alarm was declared. It will be obligatory for users to wear gloves. Bicipalma employees will be regularly disinfecting bikes and their ranks.

The town hall says that the restarting of the service is a way of promoting the use of bikes during and after the pandemic. Bikes are individual forms of transport that are good for exercise, do not pollute and do not create noise. The town hall notes, by way of a reminder, that movement is only permitted in order to get to work and to go out for essential reasons. Bicipalma users will be compensated for the period that the service was not operating.