Terraces are going to have to be adapted for health reasons. 23-04-2019

The Partido Popular opposition at Palma town hall wants the administration to modify limitations that have been applied to the terraces of the city's bars and restaurants. "The time has come," the PP insist, "to prioritise people and to focus on serving all citizens and those who are key to economic recovery and job creation".

The bars and restaurants "have had to dismantle, by municipal order, the enclosures that they had to buy in order to adapt to public way ordinance". "They may well now be faced with considerable expenditure in ensuring that their premises comply with health requirements."

The PP are also seeking a reversal of decisions regarding traffic restrictions in the city centre. The party states that it has at all times been opposed to the closure of roads "with great commercial tradition", such as Unió. At this week's council meeting, the PP will demanding an end to these prohibitions, "which are drowning small business".