Palma partks reopen 28-04-2020 Ajuntament de Palma

44 parks and green spaces in Palma will be open from Wednesday and according to Palma City Council, Bellver Forest, the Parc de ses Estacions, La Ribera Forest and Parque Sa Riera will reopen on Friday.

Emaya has been disinfecting the parks every day and will continue to do so in order to keep green areas hygienic. As always, people are advised to maintain social distancing when they are walking with children or playing sports in the city.

Angélica Pastor, Councillor for Infrastructure & Accessibility, has appealed to the public to be responsible and civil to others and follow all State of Emergency regulations.

The 44 areas open from Wednesday are as follows:

Bonanova: Son Vich

Balearic Stadium: Ses Sorts

Buenos Aires: Ramon Rotger

Camp Redó: Camp Redó; Can Simonet

Cathedral: Bishop's Garden

Coll d'en Rebassa: Son Martorell Park; Torre d'en Pau

El Molinar: Can Tarres; Sa Petrolera; Son Perera

Els Hostalets: s’Hostalets

El Terreno: Mirador del Terreno; sa Quarentena

El Vivero: Ses Cases de Son Ameteler

Establishments: Plaza Nova Establishments

Les Merevelles: sa Ribera Espai Verd

l’Olivera: La Femu

Pere Garau: Jorge Luis Borges

Polígon de Llevant: Can Palou-Façana Martíma Phase III; Car Park Manacor; Krekovic Park; Parc de Son Pedrals-Façana Marítima Phase IV

Porto Pí: Mirador Joan Miró

Rafal Nou: Crèdit Balear; Son Gibert Park

Sant Agustí: Los Leones

Secar de la Real: Reina Sancha de Nàpols; Son Serra Parera

Son Anglada: Son Ximelis Park

Son Armadams: Gomila Park

Son Cotoner: Son Cotoner Park

Son Dameto: Son Dameto Nou; Son Pizza

Son Espanyolet: Sacred Heart

Son Gotleu: Our Lady of Victory; Plaça Orson Welles

Son Oliva: Sa Fertilizadora-Son Costa

Son Rapinya: Son Dameto Dalt

Son Rul·lan: Son Rul·lan

Son Roca: Son Puig d'Abaix; Son Puig Torrent

Son Serra-La Vileta: Son Puig Dalt

Son Xigala: Arabella-Son Xigala II