44 parks and green spaces reopen on Wednesday
44 parks and green spaces in Palma will be open from Wednesday and according to Palma City Council, Bellver Forest, the Parc de ses Estacions, La Ribera Forest and Parque Sa Riera will reopen on Friday.
Emaya has been disinfecting the parks every day and will continue to do so in order to keep green areas hygienic. As always, people are advised to maintain social distancing when they are walking with children or playing sports in the city.
Angélica Pastor, Councillor for Infrastructure & Accessibility, has appealed to the public to be responsible and civil to others and follow all State of Emergency regulations.
The 44 areas open from Wednesday are as follows:
Bonanova: Son Vich
Balearic Stadium: Ses Sorts
Buenos Aires: Ramon Rotger
Camp Redó: Camp Redó; Can Simonet
Cathedral: Bishop's Garden
Coll d'en Rebassa: Son Martorell Park; Torre d'en Pau
El Molinar: Can Tarres; Sa Petrolera; Son Perera
Els Hostalets: s’Hostalets
El Terreno: Mirador del Terreno; sa Quarentena
El Vivero: Ses Cases de Son Ameteler
Establishments: Plaza Nova Establishments
Les Merevelles: sa Ribera Espai Verd
l’Olivera: La Femu
Pere Garau: Jorge Luis Borges
Polígon de Llevant: Can Palou-Façana Martíma Phase III; Car Park Manacor; Krekovic Park; Parc de Son Pedrals-Façana Marítima Phase IV
Porto Pí: Mirador Joan Miró
Rafal Nou: Crèdit Balear; Son Gibert Park
Sant Agustí: Los Leones
Secar de la Real: Reina Sancha de Nàpols; Son Serra Parera
Son Anglada: Son Ximelis Park
Son Armadams: Gomila Park
Son Cotoner: Son Cotoner Park
Son Dameto: Son Dameto Nou; Son Pizza
Son Espanyolet: Sacred Heart
Son Gotleu: Our Lady of Victory; Plaça Orson Welles
Son Oliva: Sa Fertilizadora-Son Costa
Son Rapinya: Son Dameto Dalt
Son Rul·lan: Son Rul·lan
Son Roca: Son Puig d'Abaix; Son Puig Torrent
Son Serra-La Vileta: Son Puig Dalt
Son Xigala: Arabella-Son Xigala II
