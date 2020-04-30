Cruise tourism
Mahon has lost 25 cruise ship stopovers
Not all of May's cruise ship stopovers in Mahon have been cancelled, but Rosa Cardona, the consignee in charge of most of the stopovers, says that some cancellations are being made only a few days ahead. These May ships will not be arriving in Mahon.
Between March and May, Mahon was scheduled to have received some 17,000 cruise passengers on 25 ships. Spring and autumn are high season for cruise tourism in Minorca. For most of spring, all of this has disappeared, although in June there are currently seven scheduled stopovers. For the rest of the year there are 37. The June ships are clearly most at risk. In September and October there are 26, with eleven in July and August.
