News
Coronavirus figures decrease again
There's been a significant decrease in both the number of coronavirus deaths and new infections in the Balearic Islands in the last 24.
The Ministry of Health confirmed three fatalities and four new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 188 and infections detected with PCR to 1,883.
167 patients are currently in the ICU, with just one admission in the last week.
1,082 patients have been hospitalised since the Covid-19 pandemic began and 1,219 have beaten the disease, including 23 who were discharged in the last 24 hours.
On Wednesday, 4 fatalities and 9 infections were reported in the Balearic Islands and for the first time since March 23, there were less than 500 active positive Covid-19 cases in the Balearic Islands and fewer than 300 patients hospitalised in Majorca.
In the last 14 days there’s been a continuous decline in the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
On Thursday there were 21.4 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearic Islands, but improved numbers in other Autonomous Communities puts the Balearic Islands in ninth place nationwide behind Murcia with 4.22, the Canary Islands with 10.08, Melilla with 12.72, Ceuta with 12.98, Andalusia with 17.3, Asturias with 19.75, Valencia with 18.97 and Extremadura with 19.11.
