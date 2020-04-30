Sharp fall in coronvirus deaths in Spain. 30-04-2020 Ultima Hora

On Thursday the Ministry of Health reported the biggest drop in coronavirus fatalities in Spain since the State of Emergency began.

There were 268 deaths nationwide in the last 24 hours and 1,309 new infections, taking the total number of fatalities to 24,543 and new infections diagnosed with PCR tests to 213,435.

The number of daily deaths skyrocketed after the State of Emergency was declared on March 15 and on March 20 more than 320 people died in one day. Thursday marks the lowest level of deaths since then.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that another 3,103 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19 which means 112,050 have now beaten the virus.

On Thursday 816 new patients were hospitalised and 57 of them were admitted to the ICU.