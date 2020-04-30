Bars and restaurants
Parking spaces could be used for increasing Palma terraces
Palma's councillor for citizen participation, Alberto Jarabo, says that information regarding bar/restaurant terraces is still ambiguous and that the town hall is waiting to see what is actually published in the Official Bulletin. Meanwhile, the intention is to increase the area that terraces can occupy, and this could well include parking spaces that are in front of establishments.
Jarabo stresses that the town hall doesn't wish to reverse a policy of increasing space for pedestrians, "but obviously we don't want people who depend on these establishments to become unemployed". "If a proportion of a terrace increases in size, the space for pedestrians will need to be increased to the same extent in order to ensure safety and ease of use for people with reduced mobility. We'll have to see how we can apply this. It isn't straightforward."
The option of using parking spaces is one that is being considered by other cities - Barcelona, for example. Jarabo notes that this is already done each year during the January fiestas for Sant Sebastià; barbecues are placed in the parking spaces. He recognises that parking spaces would be reduced, adding that everything at present points to people using their cars rather than public transport. Because of anxieties about infection, "we fear that people will stop using the bus".
