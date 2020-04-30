News
When will kids be able to play with their friends?
Children will be able to play with their friends from May 11 but there’s conditions attached.
There’s little doubt that children’s lives have changed radically since the State of Emergency banned them from seeing their friends, but all that is about to come to an end.
From next week kids will be able to play with friends, but only in small groups of about four or five at a time to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
From April 26, children were able to go out for an hour a day, accompanied by one of their parents but couldn’t go further than one kilometre from their homes and were not allowed to play with their friends.
The Government may introduce staggered time slots for adults and children from this Saturday to avoid congestion.
