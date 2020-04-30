Agriculture
Biniagual Vineyard is not closing down
Earlier this week we reported that Biniagual Vineyard in Binissalem was closing for financial reasons, but have since discovered that is not the case.
Biniagual rented 2 hectares of land to Viveros Villanueva of Navarra, who used it to produce crafted autochthonous vines and has supplied other vineyards on the island with a variety of native native grape plants for the last two years. Viveros Villanueva says it's decided to close the project due to a lack of Government aid.
The Biniagual Vineyard stretches over 170 hectares of land in Binissalem and Manager, Charlotte Miller has assured the Majorca Daily Bulletin that Viveros Villanueva's closure in Binissalem will not affect the vineyard in any way and that it's business as usual at Bodega Biniagual.
