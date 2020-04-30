Tourists arriving to Palma airport. 30-04-2020 ULTIMA HORA

The Minister for Tourism, Commerce and Industry, Reyes Maroto said today that the government has yet to set a date for when the country’s borders will be reopened and that the decision will be made at a European Union level.

Maroto was asked yesterday about a possible easing of border restrictions to non residents in Spain in October but she was clear that there is no clear time frame on the table and that the European Union will make a coordinated decision, pending on the development of the pandemic.

She did stress however how important it will be to lift the blockade as soon as possible in order to give the tourist industry a vital lift.

Travel between provinces and islands in Spain has been banned until at least June 22 but when air and land borders will be reopened for foreign tourists remains to decided upon.