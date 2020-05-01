Mahon mayor Héctor Pons speaking on Thursday. 30-04-2020 Gemma Andreu

The mayor of Mahon, Héctor Pons, has announced a package of measures to help businesses. Sixty-two initiatives are being planned to combat the effects of the coronavirus crisis. For these, the town hall is allocating 1,552,000 euros. This is on top of budgeted investment of 4.6 million for this year. A further 600,000 euros will come from an adjustment of the budget (money to be spent in different ways than had been contemplated), while there is also the possibility of drawing on 3.5 million euros of credit.

As well as all this, the town hall is waiting to see if the Spanish government will allow the spending of another 1.5 million euros from its 2019 surplus.

Tourism promotion will be one area of spending, with a specific sum of 300,000 euros for small retailers being another. The town hall is examining increases in terrace sizes for bars and restaurants and is relaxing noise regulations so that construction work in tourist areas, which would normally be suspended from the start of May, can carry on over the summer.