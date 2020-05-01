Someone walking. 30-04-2020 David Arquimbau Sintes

Shares:

It is going to be a fantastic weekend weather-wise and you can go out but briefly!

According to the Palma Met Office the islands will be enjoying summer-like temperatures this weekend, ideal weather for a stroll. The government announced yesterday that you can go out this weekend during the following time phases.

From tomorrow adults will be permitted to go out for one hour to walk providing they stay within 1 kilometre of home and adopt social distancing of at least 1.5 metres or play sports within your municipality. But you can not go by car!

Over 70 & Dependents

Anyone over 70 and those who are dependent can go out between 1000 and 1200 then again between 1900 to 2000.

Over 14

Those over 14 years old can walk or play sport alone or with a partner once a day between 0600-1000 and 2000-2300.

Under 14

Children under 14 can go out once a day for one hour between 1200-1900.

Municipalities with a population of less than 5,000 are excluded from the time constraints

Here is the list of municipalities that are excluded:

- Ariany

- Banyalbufar

- Búger

- Campanet

- Consell

- Costitx

- Deià

- Escorca

- Estellencs

- Fornalutx

- Lloret

- Llubí

- Mancor

- Maria de la Salut

- Montuïri

- Petra

- Puigpunyent

- Sant Joan

- Santa Eugènia

- Selva

- Sencelles

- Ses Salines

- Sineu

- Valldemossa

- Vilafranca

Enjoy!