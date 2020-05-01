Tourism
Don't Go In The Water!
Temperatures are forecast to soar to 30 degrees in some places in Majorca this weekend, but if you’re thinking about going for a swim to cool down, think again.
Red flags are flying at all beaches, swimming is still banned and Lifeguards, Security Services and Police will be monitoring the coastline to make sure nobody goes in the water.
They will also be making sure that people walking on the beach adhere to social distancing and avoid crowding.
People are allowed to walk on the sand, but swimming, group games, sunbathing, sitting on the beach and putting up hammocks or umbrellas is banned at all beaches and bathing areas.
All beach showers and bathrooms will be closed but the Lifeguard Towers will be open and first aid kits will be available if needed.
