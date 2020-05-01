Woman in Plaça d'España, Palma. 30-04-2020 Cati Cladera

The Ministry of Health confirmed another 5 coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Friday, bringing the total to 193.

There were also 11 new infections detected with PCR tests, making 1,894 since the pandemic began.

In Majorca, 241 patients are still hospitalised, 42 of those are in the Intensive Care Unit and another 351 are being monitored by UVAC.

In Menorca, 7 people hospitalised, 5 are in the ICU and 1 person is being monitored by UVAC.

In Ibiza, 27 people are hospitalised, 7 are in the ICU and 10 are being monitored by UVAC.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, 328 Healthcare Professionals have been infected, representing 17% of the 1,883 cases detected in the Balearic Islands.

102 are positively active, representing less than 1% of the 16,000 health professionals working on the front line in the Balearic Islands and 204 are under active surveillance.

Residences

Six workers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 at the Domusvi Nursing Home in Palma but there are no new cases amongst residents.

Altogether, 154 residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus, 99 have overcome the disease and 81 have died.

71 Healthcare Professionals are active positives and 78 have beaten the virus.

In Residences for people with disabilities, there’s no change: 17 of the 20 Healthcare Professionals and 35 of the 36 residents who were infected have overcome the disease.