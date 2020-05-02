Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 26 degrees in Palma and all adults are allowed to go out for an hour for the first time in ages, so slap on the suntan lotion and enjoy your freedom; there’s a southerly breeze to keep you cool and it’ll be toasty overnight too with a low of 16.
Llucmajor is 30 degrees and mostly sunny with a light wind and a low of 15.
It’s 28 and partly sunny partly cloudy in Calvia with a low of 15 degrees.
Ses Salines is hot and sunny with a high of 27, a low of 15 and a soft southerly breeze.
It’s a scorcher in Muro with a top temperature of 29, lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 15.
And you’ll need your shades in Soller, it’s 27 degrees and sunny today, with an overnight temperature of 16.
