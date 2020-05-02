The National Police cybercrime unit investigates these scams. 09-10-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

There are holiday rentals scams at the best of times, but the current crisis has given the fraudsters a new opportunity. Villas and chalets can be rented at giveaway prices. Typically and is often the case, these aren't rental properties. Beautiful photos claiming to be of a holiday rental villa have been copied from sources such as estate agency sites with villas for sale. Even if they are rentals, these too have been copied.

Ads with links are placed on internet pages. They promise properties in Majorca at amazing prices. Overlooking the sea, idyllic parts of the countryside, pools, terraces, fantastic views; owners, it is claimed, have been forced to drop prices because of the impact of coronavirus and the crisis facing tourism.

Even at bargain prices, the deposits are significant. Once these are paid, all the communication ends. It is a very familiar story. Three people have so far reported this scam to the National Police in Palma. The police suspect that many others will have been affected.