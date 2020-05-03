Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma’s 29 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a warm southerly breeze and a low of 16.
It’s a bit cooler in Andratx with a high of 25 and a low of 15 but there’s plenty of sunshine there too.
Campos is sunny and 27 with a bit of a breeze and a low of 13 degrees.
Here's a look at the weather from our webcam in Portocolom.
Manacor is 26 and there's sunshine all day long with a light wind and an overnight low of 14 degrees.
It’s 28 degrees and sunny in Pollensa with a northerly wind and a low of 14.
And it’s 27 and mostly sunny in Soller with virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.
You can view the weather across the island with our webcams, click here.
