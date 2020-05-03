Puerto Andratx, Majorca 02-05-2020

Palma’s 29 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a warm southerly breeze and a low of 16.

It’s a bit cooler in Andratx with a high of 25 and a low of 15 but there’s plenty of sunshine there too.

Campos is sunny and 27 with a bit of a breeze and a low of 13 degrees.

Manacor is 26 and there's sunshine all day long with a light wind and an overnight low of 14 degrees.

It’s 28 degrees and sunny in Pollensa with a northerly wind and a low of 14.

And it’s 27 and mostly sunny in Soller with virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.

