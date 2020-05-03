Health staff at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. 03-05-2020 Efe

Sunday's figures for coronavirus cases show that there was no death in the Balearics over the past 24 hours and that there were only six new cases. The number of deaths remains 197. The total number of positive cases is 1,908, with 1,284 patients having recovered, sixteen of these in the past 24 hours.

Nationally, there were 164 deaths, taking the total to 25,264. Across the country, 838 new cases were recorded. Of the total of 217,466 positive cases, more than half have recovered - 118,902 patients.