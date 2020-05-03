Police
Three arrests in Minorca for drugs trafficking
On Sunday, the Guardia Civil reported that six people were arrested in March in connection with the smuggling of drugs into Minorca from Bilbao.
'Operation Novel' started when officers intercepted a passenger with drugs in his luggage and two other people who were waiting to receive the shipment. The drugs were due to have been hidden in tourist accommodation establishments in Ciutadella.
As well as the arrests in Minorca, three other people were detained in Bilbao. Ten addresses were searched. Four kilos of ecstasy, half a kilo of cocaine and 18,000 euros cash were seized. Four of the six are on remand
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.