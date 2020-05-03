Drugs seized in Minorca. 03-05-2020 Guardia Civil

Shares:

On Sunday, the Guardia Civil reported that six people were arrested in March in connection with the smuggling of drugs into Minorca from Bilbao.

'Operation Novel' started when officers intercepted a passenger with drugs in his luggage and two other people who were waiting to receive the shipment. The drugs were due to have been hidden in tourist accommodation establishments in Ciutadella.

As well as the arrests in Minorca, three other people were detained in Bilbao. Ten addresses were searched. Four kilos of ecstasy, half a kilo of cocaine and 18,000 euros cash were seized. Four of the six are on remand