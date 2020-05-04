Adults over 14 out walking in Palma. 02-05-2020 Pilar Pellicer

The National Police and Guardia Civil filed 42 sanctions against people who broke the rules whilst walking and playing sports on Saturday.

13 people in Palma and 4 in Sa Font de sa Cala in Arta were cited for playing sports outside the allotted time slot between 0600-1000 and 2000-2300 in Municipalities with a population of more than 5,000.

10 people between the ages of 14 and 70 were cited for going for a walk outside the allotted time slot and 15 others were caught more than a mile from home.

State Security Forces and Local Police have cited a total of 589 people for disobedience in the Balearic Islands, but Aina Calvo, Director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation and former Palma Mayor says the number is much higher.

"As far as we are concerned, the number of proposed sanctions in the archipelago amounts to more than 15,380," she said.

Six parents were also sanctioned for non-compliance with the rules of walking with children on Saturday, 3 because several adults accompanied the minors and the rest for using unauthorised common areas.

Eight people were arrested, 4 in Majorca and 4 in Ibiza for being on public roads without justified cause and refusing to obey the instructions of Police and Security Forces.