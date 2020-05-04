Transport
Pollensa mayor seeking suspension of Formentor traffic restrictions
Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, wants the Council of Majorca to ask the national government (the traffic directorate) to suspend this summer's restrictions on traffic between the beach in Formentor and the lighthouse.
The restrictions are due to come into force in mid-June and last until mid-September. As in previous years, the shuttle bus service is scheduled to operate between Puerto Pollensa and the lighthouse during the hours when the great majority of private vehicles are not allowed to go past the beach - 10.00 to 19.00.
Cifre argues that the risk of coronavirus infection is greater on public transport than it is in private vehicles. This is one reason why he believes that it doesn't make any sense to impose the restrictions this summer. Another is that "the few tourists who will be coming will be able to go to Formentor without there being any stress", i.e. congestion on the road and at the lighthouse.
