Red Cross Volunteers in Llucmajor. 01-05-2020 Cati Cladera/EFE

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that for the second day in a row, there were no coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Monday and there were no new infections either.

The third piece of good news is that no new patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, 1,908 have been infected, 1,294 people have beaten the virus and been discharged from hospital and 197 have died from Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands. 1,102 patients have needed to be admitted to hospital and 167 have had to be placed in intensive care.

On Sunday there were no coronavirus deaths and six new infections were confirmed.