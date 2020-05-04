Not like this at the moment - Es Trenc beach. 04-05-2020 Patricia Lozano - Archive

Faced with the uncertainties of this summer and a certain amount of confusion regarding the de-escalation phases, Campos town hall is wondering if there will be chiringuitos, sunloungers and parasols on Es Trenc beach.

The town hall has paid 235,000 euros for the lifeguard service. The regional government's emergencies directorate sent out a report a couple of weeks ago that lifeguards should be available from the start of May, which is the case each year. But there is no clarity regarding the revenues the town hall can anticipate from the beach services. The start-up for these services has not yet been authorised.

Mayor Xisca Porquer says that there are also questions about hygiene. "It is clear that sunloungers must be disinfected, but once they have been rented out, can they be used by someone else on the same day? As there will be a safety distance of two metres, can the area occupied by sunloungers be greater, or should we have fewer sunloungers? If we are not allowed to increase the area and concessionaires are forced to reduce the number of sunloungers, will the service be profitable for them or will they give up the concessions?

For now, therefore, the town hall doesn't know what revenue it will be taking in from the services, which should total 262,000 euros. There is also uncertainty about another source of revenue - the 235,000 euros from car parking charges.